Stewart "Stu" W. Cruden 1974—2020
Stewart "Stu" W. Cruden, 45, of Rockford, passed away April 17, 2020 in his home. Born May 4, 1974 in Rockford, the son of Donald W. & Loretta "Lory" A. (Grotto) Cruden. Graduated from Rockford East High School, class of 1992. He attended Augustana College. Stu joined a band in his early years, then worked as a barista, later work as a clerk for Winnebago County. Stu had a love for writing journals and playing his drums.
Survivors include parents, Donald and Loretta; brother, Jason (Michelle); nieces, Summer (Trevor) Smiley and their family Laci and Jayce Smiley. Predeceased by grandparents.
A private service will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Mulford Chapel with burial in Arlington Memorial Park. There will be a Memorial Service set up for Stu at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 1706 18th Ave. Rockford, IL 61104 in memory of Stu. Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020