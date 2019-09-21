Home

Sue Jackson


1935 - 2019
Sue Jackson passed away in her home surrounded by family on May 6, 2019. Sue is survived by her daughters, Sherrie (Paul) Robb, Karen (Joe) Siracusano and Mary (Jim) McPhetridge, sister Marji Sjostrom, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren her beloved nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends. A celebration of Sue's life will be held on September 28th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N 1st St at 11 am with family greeting friends and visitors prior to the service from 10-10:30 am. For complete obituary see www.honquist.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
