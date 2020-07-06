Sue Stivers 1944—2020
Sue Stivers, 75, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born November 22, 1944, in Mt. Vernon, IN, the daughter of Alfred and Dorothy (Carroll) Wilson. Sue married Jerry Stivers on July 23, 1973. She worked at Stillman Valley High School. Sue was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a country music entertainer with her husband for many years. Survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Kristina Nicodemus, Kevin, Doug and Tony Stivers; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Randy and Buford Wilson and Bess Allen. Predeceased by her parents; and six siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6286 Linden Rd., Rockford with Reverend Mike Labate officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Stillman Valley Cemetery. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
