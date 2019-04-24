|
|
Susan (Stamm) Brick 1935—2019
Susan Coyla (Stamm) Brick, 83, of Caledonia departed this earthly life Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born May 17, 1935, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Barrett) Stamm. Married Richard Brick on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1959, in Monroe, WI. Employed by Clinton Electronics for more than 25 years. Member of Willow Creek Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years. Susan was part of the Mariners, Martha Ruth Circle and served as deacon at church. She was a great homemaker. Susan enjoyed cooking, cleaning and gardening. She enjoyed going on trips and tours with her husband and with the Antique Car Club. Survivors include her husband, Richard; daughter, Brenda (Brett) Benning; son, Bud (Dawn) Brick; grandchildren, Shawn Strong, Stephanie Brick and Scott Brick; sister, Kay Bunn; brother, Terry (Carol) Stamm; sisters-in-law, Geri Stamm and Shirley Stamm. Predeceased by her son, Bradley; brothers, Wayne, Robert and George.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Willow Creek Presbyterian Church, 7300 Belvidere Road, Caledonia, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Willow Creek Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019