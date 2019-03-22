Home

Susan E. Johnson 1940—2019
Susan Johnson, born April 3, 1940, daughter of former Rockford residents Harold A. Johnson and Margaret Madden Johnson, died at home peacefully on Monday, March 11, at the age of 78.
She is grieved by her beloved partner of 34 years, Constance Wolfe; her brother, Albert Johnson and his wife, Cynthia, their children and grand-children; her sister Rebecca Johnson; her friends to whom she was a treasure; and colleagues who admired and respected her.
Her full obituary is on line at: http://www.whidbeymemorial.com/book-of-memories/3774311/Johnson-Susan/obituary.php.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
