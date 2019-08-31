|
|
Susan E. York 1947—2019
Susan Elizabeth York, age 71, was called home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. She was born in Rockford on September 26, 1947; the daughter of Ernest and Ruth (Tuftee) Brynolf. Susan was a 1965 graduate from Harlem High School. She was married to Donald F. York on August 3, 1968 at the Loves Park Free Church. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage before Don's passing on July 23, 2015. Susan worked in various elder care roles and was proud to be a Dementia Care Specialist. She volunteered in many organizations and spent many years working for CASA and also for OSF Hospice. She would often open her heart and her home to anyone looking for help. She was known for the special way she would regard all people, gracing them with dignity and positivity. She was a faithful member of Central Christian Church and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were her world. Susan's selfless, kind and giving nature will always be remembered and will live on in the hearts of her beloved family and friends.
She is survived by her three children: Jordan (Pisey) York, Justin (Alia) York and Christina (fiancé, Justin O'Haver) York; her mother, Ruth Brynolf; grandchildren, Sophia, Lincoln, Elle and Kingston; siblings, Sandy Collman, Barbara Mullendore, Karen (Mike) Turner, Nancy (Tom) Yoeckel and Dan (Michelle) Brynolf; and many extended family members and friends.
Susan is predeceased by her husband, Donald; father, Ernest; and brother, Bob Brynolf.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 6595 Guilford Rd. in Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service at the Church on Friday. A private family committal will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family for a memorial to be established in Susan's honor. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Susan's family. For online condolences and obituary, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019