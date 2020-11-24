1/1
Susan Eileen Huyer
Susan Eileen Huyer 1947—2020
Susan E. Huyer, of Suwanee Georgia, beloved lifelong partner, sister, and aunt passed away on November 20, 2020. Born in Chicago, on April 4, 1947 to Florence and Bertram Huyer. She was tested by cancer for 12 years, but she had a strong will to live. Her later years proved to be especially challenging, but her tenacity, sense of humor, love of life, and sports (golf in particular), along with friends and family carried her through to the end.
She will always be remembered for her kind and genuine nature; for saying what she meant and meaning what she said!
She is survived by her lifelong partner, Mary Anne Batchelor, brother Jim (Jamilah), twin sister Patricia Burgy (Bryan), brother Mike (Paula nee Geiger), and nieces and nephews: Kevin, Jeff (Patti), Sarah, Evan, Molly, Chloe and Nathan.
She will be missed by her two beloved pups, Bandit and Wrigley. "We woof you Mommy Sue"!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to: The Phil Niekro Golf Classic for the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center: www.etcac.org/events/phil-niekro-golf-classic or the Evans Scholars (Golf) Foundation: www.wgaesf.org.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave; Cumming, GA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
