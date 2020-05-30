Susan L. Watson 1956—2020Susan L (Dohm) Watson, 63, of Rockford passed away on May 25th 2020. Sue was born in Rockford on June 12, 1956, the middle of five children, to Jerome E and Lou Ann Dohm. Sue graduated Boylan High School in 1974 and continued on to Marquette University from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in special education and speech therapy in 1978. After graduating she came home to Rockford where she taught until 1987. Before making a career switch she met the love of her life, Don, at the Olympic Tavern playing darts. He was just a few years her senior. The two were married in Las Vegas, Nevada and went on to have two children, Erin and Ryan. During this time Sue continued with her career move, joining her father's company, Rockford Title. Sue spent 24 years with Rockford Title and most of that time with the title of Vice President, showing her daughter the sacrifice and strength of being a full time working mom. Everyone who ever met Sue, socially or professionally, could not sing her praises enough. She was always thought to be as 'genuine', 'loyal', 'giving', 'driven' and 'the best boss ever'. Sue started having heart complications in the early 2000's and in 2015 she beat breast cancer. Through this courageous time she became a first time "Mimi" to her first grandchild, Henry, born in 2015. In 2019, her second grandchild, Emilia, was born and both were adored by Sue greatly. She loved everything about being their Mimi. She recently had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, to which she fearlessly went to battle against. She is the strongest woman we know! Sue is predeceased by her parents, sister Carol Beth Dohm and sister in law Carla Dohm. She is survived by her loving husband Don Watson, two fabulous kids Erin Watson (Matt Odorowski) and Ryan Watson (Kellin Watson), the two lights of her life her grandbabies Henry Williams and Emmy Lou Odorowski, her sister Mary Ann (Gary), brother Mike, sister Amy (Rob), numerous beautiful nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. At this time services are private to the family due to Covid19.