Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
Susan M. "Sue" Holton


1947 - 2019
Susan M. "Sue" Holton Obituary
Susan "Sue" M. Holton 1947—2019
Susan "Sue" M. Holton, 72, of Roscoe, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1947 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Fred W. and Violet R. (Weiss) Blum. She married Wayne H. Holton on August 7, 1965. Susan had a passion for gardening and enjoyed spending her time outdoors.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Carolyn) Holton; grandchildren, Mya and Cade; siblings, Lu M. Condon and Jan Mathias; significant other, Jim Miglin; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Kenneth Blum; sister, Shirley O'Donahue.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to the or . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
