1/1
Susan Stewart
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Stewart 1941—2020
Susan Stewart, 79, of Rockford, IL, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Susan was born in Fond Du Lac, WI on March 26th, 1941 to John & Mary Schneider. Susan attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, WI, where she met many of her life-long friends. Susan also attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI. She received a Bachelor's Degree from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL. Susan's work experience was diverse and ful?lling. She taught English at Oakwood Township High School, Fithian, IL, worked as a Feature Writer and Assistant Editor for Hollister Publications, Wilmette, IL, worked as a Manager and Buyer for Sturtevants, Rockford, IL, was Manager of Operations for the 1990 Census, Rockford, IL, was a Campaign Coordinator for David Winters for State Legislature, Rockford, IL and was an independent agent with Whitehead Realtors, Rockford, IL. She was involved in the Rockford Area Arts Association, served as a Board Member for Tinker Swiss Cottage, Rockford, and was a member and newsletter editor for The Junior League of Rockford, IL. Susan enjoyed spending summers at Pine Lake, WI, with her family and friends, playing cards, gardening, reading, writing, creating her famous homemade "cards", and traveling. Susan was artistic, witty, and had a way with words. The English language, including grammar and writing, was her passion. Later in life, her greatest joy was being a grandmother(Grandy). Her daughters found the beginnings of an autobiography. She began it with the following quote, "There are places we all come from; deep, rooty places that make us who we are, and we distain them or treat them lightly at our peril. We turn our backs on them at the risk of self-contempt. There is a sense in which we need to go home again. Not to recover home, no….but to sanctify memory." She was a unique, intelligent, strong-willed, person who never minded bending the rules and will be dearly missed. As she always said "This above all; to thine own self be true." She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth (Andy) Leonard and Alison (?ance Shane Turner) Agustsson; grandchildren, Emily, Aly, Jack, Sam, Charlie and Will; and her sister, Mitzi (Rocky) Wade and niece, Dane Wade Kuzwayo. Predeceased by her parents and nephew, Scott Wade.
To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved