Susan Stewart 1941—2020
Susan Stewart, 79, of Rockford, IL, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Susan was born in Fond Du Lac, WI on March 26th, 1941 to John & Mary Schneider. Susan attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, WI, where she met many of her life-long friends. Susan also attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI. She received a Bachelor's Degree from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL. Susan's work experience was diverse and ful?lling. She taught English at Oakwood Township High School, Fithian, IL, worked as a Feature Writer and Assistant Editor for Hollister Publications, Wilmette, IL, worked as a Manager and Buyer for Sturtevants, Rockford, IL, was Manager of Operations for the 1990 Census, Rockford, IL, was a Campaign Coordinator for David Winters for State Legislature, Rockford, IL and was an independent agent with Whitehead Realtors, Rockford, IL. She was involved in the Rockford Area Arts Association, served as a Board Member for Tinker Swiss Cottage, Rockford, and was a member and newsletter editor for The Junior League of Rockford, IL. Susan enjoyed spending summers at Pine Lake, WI, with her family and friends, playing cards, gardening, reading, writing, creating her famous homemade "cards", and traveling. Susan was artistic, witty, and had a way with words. The English language, including grammar and writing, was her passion. Later in life, her greatest joy was being a grandmother(Grandy). Her daughters found the beginnings of an autobiography. She began it with the following quote, "There are places we all come from; deep, rooty places that make us who we are, and we distain them or treat them lightly at our peril. We turn our backs on them at the risk of self-contempt. There is a sense in which we need to go home again. Not to recover home, no….but to sanctify memory." She was a unique, intelligent, strong-willed, person who never minded bending the rules and will be dearly missed. As she always said "This above all; to thine own self be true." She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth (Andy) Leonard and Alison (?ance Shane Turner) Agustsson; grandchildren, Emily, Aly, Jack, Sam, Charlie and Will; and her sister, Mitzi (Rocky) Wade and niece, Dane Wade Kuzwayo. Predeceased by her parents and nephew, Scott Wade.
