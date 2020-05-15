|
|
Suzanne C. McDonald 1943—2020
Suzanne C. McDonald, 76, of Rockford passed away May 3, 2020. Born August 5, 1943 in Rockford to Emmett and Alice (Carlson) Poyer. A secretary for the UAW for 25 years, where she was lovingly known as "Super Sue." Sue was also on the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners for 25 years. She was also very active in the Democratic political party and a proud union member.
Survivors include children, Michael (Mary) McDonald, Elizabeth (Casey) Huetson; grandchildren, Dominic Tassoni, Matthew McDonald, Lucas Tassoni, Julia Tassoni; sisters, Mary Jo (Bob) Short, Vicki Fulton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Transitions Hospice. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020