Suzanne Carol Miller 1934—2020
Suzanne Carol Miller, 86, of Machesney Park, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Medina Manor Nursing Home. She was born on September 3, 1934 in Beloit, Wisconsin, daughter of John and Eleanor (Young) Emerson. Suzanne graduated from Harlem High School in 1952. She married Jim Miller on July 2, 1955 in Loves Park. Suzanne retired from Rockford Memorial Hospital in 1999. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Suzanne enjoyed Florida vacations and spending time with her friends, family and pets.
Survivors include her sons, Jonathan and Joel (Wanda) Miller; grandsons, Skyler and Joseph; brother-in-law, Jerry Sells and pet, Bella. Predeceased by her husband, Jim and sister, Peggy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with Rev. Brent Dahlseng officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com