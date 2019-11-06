|
Suzanne J. Groff 1931—2019
Suzanne J. Groff, 88, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born April 8, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Wilmer and Lucille (Brinkman) Brannon. Graduate of Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, WI and Northwestern University with a Bachelor's in Elementary Education. Sue married Kenelm "Ken" Groff on November 29, 1952. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumni Group, Junior League Rockford, and Rockford Woman's Club. Sue enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, bridge groups over the years, skiing for many years with her family in Vail, CO, and was an avid reader. She was a resident of Naples, FL for 19 years. Sue was known for her positive outlook on life. Survived by her husband, Ken of 67 years; daughters, Linda (Steve) Nelson of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Cynthia (Mark) Witte of Arcadia, MI; grandchildren, Nicolas (Kate) Nelson, Drew (Lynn) Witte, and Christopher (Amber) Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Cassius and Bodie Witte. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Willows for all their love and support for Sue the past two years. She truly considered everyone a friend of hers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at SecondFirst Church, 318 N. Church St., Rockford with Reverend Becky Erbe officiating. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Research to Prevent Blindness, 360 Lexington Ave FL 22, New York, NY 10017-6528 / rpbusa.org or Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund, 4141 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019