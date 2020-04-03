|
Suzanne Magill 1947—2020
Suzanne Magill, 73, passed away in her home with family by her side, early Monday, March 30, 2020. She courageously battled a number of serious health issues over recent years, and is now pain free and at peace.
She was born in St. Louis, MO on February 11, 1947, to Joseph and Ruth (Usrey) Gauthier. Suzanne graduated from Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, MO in 1965 and from University of New Mexico in 1969. She continued her education, earning her Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Suzanne was an English and Social Studies teacher in the Harlem School District for 32 years, retiring in 2004. Suzanne married Robert (Bob) Magill July 29, 1978. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and guild member for many years. She enjoyed cooking and was happiest when she could bring friends and family together to celebrate holidays and special occasions in her home. She always ensured that everyone had a place at the table, and a special gift, making sure those with no local family had a place in which they were warmly welcomed. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Kylla Olson, Bethany (Jason) Kerley, Elizabeth (David Kwiatkoski) Magill, and Randy (David) Galkowski; sister, Jody (Bill) Koenig; grandchildren, Brayden, Rhylan, Ian, Aidrek, Easton, Emily, Kyle, and Kayla. Predeceased by her parents; brother Danny Gauthier; and first husband, John F. Olson.
Unfortunately, public services are not possible at this time; however a memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined based on the COVID-19 crisis. In the meantime condolences may be offered at www.olsonfh.com. Memorials may be made in Suzanne's name to Shelter Care Ministries, 218 7th St, Rockford, IL 61104.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020