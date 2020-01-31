|
|
Suzanne Marie Hollander 1951—2020
Suzanne Marie Hollander, June 2, 1951 – January 30, 2020, resident of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at the River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford. Sue was born and raised in Rockford, IL and graduated from Guilford High School (69'), Northern Illinois University (73'), and Rockford University (82'). Sue was a passionate, studentcentered elementary school teacher in the Rockford Public School District for 33 years where she taught reading at Church School and Haskell School, as well as second grade at Jackson school. Sue was one of two children born to the late John and Helen Erlandson. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Erlandson and cousin Tim Carlson. Sue will forever be remembered by her husband Jon Hollander, her children Amy Hollander and Andrew (Jill) Hollander, and her grandchildren Madelyn and Andrew Hollander, in addition to countless family, friends, students, and coworkers who were blessed to know her. Sue's heartfelt desire to positively impact children went beyond academics. She was an active advocate of character education and lifelong learning. Sue served on the Board of Directors for the Just Bee Foundation and piloted Just Bee character education lessons to help students and educators focus on the positive aspects of life, even in moments of adversity. She loved to empower students with lessons on positivity and gratefulness. Sue was an amazing educator, who was recognized by the State of Illinois and received the Those Who Excel Award of Excellence. Sue loved life, education, and family. She touched many lives with her enthusiasm for adventure, liveliness, and laughter. She was a cancer survivor and a longtime member of the Par Tee Golf Group at Sandy Hollow Golf Course. Sue took annual trips to Longboat Key, Las Vegas and Nashville and enjoyed visiting historic locations, museums, and monuments. She also cherished time at her family's cabin, where she spent time boating with her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and beloved poodles.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, February 4th at 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford and/or a memorial service on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at 10:30 AM at First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Sue's family gives a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Forest City Rehab & Nursing Center, who cared for Sue in her greatest time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Northern Illinois Hospice 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL (815) 398.0500.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020