Sylvia Jean Doyle Pagel 1955—2020
Sylvia Jean Doyle (Pagel), 65, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after enduring years of chronic, unrelenting pain resulting from complications of hip replacement surgery. Sylvia Jean was born on March 10, 1955 to Richard and Marian Doyle. After a fine childhood growing up on Rockford's west side and attending Welsh Grade School she graduated from West High School in 1973. She went on to study agriculture at the University of Illinois-Champaign where she received her BS in Animal Science. After working at Disney World she returned to Winnebago County and for over 35 years she farmed in rural Burritt Township on a farm originally owned by her great grandparents and grandparents. Sylvia married Edward J. Pagel on April 29, 2001. She took pride in not being wasteful, living frugally, and was instrumental in obtaining historical status for the Rockford National Guard Armory. Sylvia together with the help of County Board member Polly Berg created a new category in the Winnebago County Fair flower show with a special award for Roadside Flowers, in order to create awareness of the importance of our native wildflowers. Sylvia enjoyed bird-watching, reading, and sewing. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Edward J. Pagel, and her sisters Polly Doyle and Kristine Nielsen, and a nephew and niece. She was predeceased by her parents. Her family will miss her tough, indomitable spirit as well as her generosity. Her family sincerely thanks Hospice Care of America for providing her much needed pain relief and for their knowledge, thoughtfulness, and great help during her final weeks of life. As per her wishes, no service will be held. Sylvia valued nature and, as her mother before her, in lieu of flowers would appreciate any donations given to the Natural Land Institute. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.