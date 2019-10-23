Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Family Catholic School
4407 Highcrest Road
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 398-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4401 Highcrest Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4401 Highcrest Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia McClaflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia R. McClaflin


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia R. McClaflin Obituary
Sylvia R. McClaflin 1939—2019
Sylvia McClaflin, 79, of Rockford, Illinois died peacefully, Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Adeline Powell. Sylvia married the love of her life, Dale McClaflin on June 15, 1963 in Chicago. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the Traditional Choir. Sylvia loved art projects, decorating, and flower arranging, cooking and gardening. She enjoyed her many friendships.
She will be missed by her children, Mike, Deb and Michelle and grandchildren, Jake, Michael, Charlie, Jess and Chance. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents and brother, Terry.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sylvia's name to Northern Illinois Hospice. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.