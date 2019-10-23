|
|
Sylvia R. McClaflin 1939—2019
Sylvia McClaflin, 79, of Rockford, Illinois died peacefully, Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Adeline Powell. Sylvia married the love of her life, Dale McClaflin on June 15, 1963 in Chicago. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the Traditional Choir. Sylvia loved art projects, decorating, and flower arranging, cooking and gardening. She enjoyed her many friendships.
She will be missed by her children, Mike, Deb and Michelle and grandchildren, Jake, Michael, Charlie, Jess and Chance. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents and brother, Terry.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sylvia's name to Northern Illinois Hospice. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019