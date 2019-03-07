|
|
Tabitha Marie Winger 1994—2019
Tabitha Marie Winger, 25, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1994 in Rockford to Ernest Winger and Tamara Risney. Tabitha was a happy, energetic, beautiful young woman. Her daughter, Ila Rose, was her whole world.
Survivors include her daughter, Ila Rose; parents, Ernest Winger and Tamara Risney; brother, Tory Risney; sister, Tessa Winger; grandmother, Mary McKinney; niece, Amaria; nephew, Asher; aunts, Tara (Phillip) Cultra and Candice (Terry) Conwell.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 3829 11th St., Rockford, Illinois 61109. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019