|
|
Talmadge "Jack" Roberts 1931—2019
Talmadge "Jack" Armol Roberts, 88, of Davis Junction died on July 11, 2019. Born February 14, 1931 in Corning, AR; son of William and Myrtle (Martin) Roberts. United in marriage to Bonnie Eldredge on July 15, 1953. Jack retired from Greenlee Brothers Manufacturing, where he was employed as a heat treater. Survived by children, Ruby Joyce Pattton, Linda Sue (John) Carter, Janet Carol (Kevin) Neal, Connie (Glen) Dennis; Darlene Powell, Billy Jack (Sandra) Roberts; 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; son-in-laws, Charles Patton, Mark Powell; grandson, Thomas Jack Carter; 4 siblings and wife, Bonnie. No services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019