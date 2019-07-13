Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
Tammy L. Shaw


1975 - 2019
Tammy L. Shaw Obituary
Tammy L. Shaw 1975—2019
Tammy L. Shaw, 44, of Rockford, passed away July 11, 2019. Born April 14, 1975 the daughter of Cheryl Pickett. She graduated from Rockford East High School, class of 1993. She worked as an administrative assistant in the medical field. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing, her dog, but most of all she loved her family. Those who knew her would say "She loved people and was easy to get along with."
She is survived by her parents, Cheryl (J.Thomas) Henderson; siblings, Rick (Robin) Pickett and family and Kim Michelbrink; uncles, Earl (Letty) Pickett and family, Rick (Dollie) Pickett and family; aunt, Norberta Pickett and family. Predeceased by grandparents Doyle (Evelyn) Pickett and Amalie G. Henderson; uncle, Gary Pickett; cousin Fred Pickett.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation from 9:30 until time of service at funeral home. Memorials to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc. or . Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 16, 2019
