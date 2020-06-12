Tamra Lynn Bennett-Brubaker 1949—2020
Tamra Lynn "Grammy" Bennett-Brubaker, 70, of Rockford passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born December 12, 1949, in Coshocton, OH, daughter of Joseph Stubbs and Velma Flowers. Formerly employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rockford Heath Systems and most recently Jewelry Concepts. Tamra was a foster parent for many years. Survivors include her significant other of 20 years, Jack "Grandpa Jack" Lawrence; daughters, Tabitha (Michael) Hutchinson, Valerie Bennett and Robbin (Lamont) McGee and their father, Thomas Bennett; son, Randy Brubaker; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings; several nieces, nephews and many friends including Sadie Dennison, who Tamra loved like a daughter. Predeceased by her husband, Larry Brubaker; several brothers and sisters.
Family memorial service will be private with public memorial walk through visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Cremation rites accorded. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.