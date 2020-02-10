|
Tao Guo 1953—2020
Tao Guo 66 of Rockford, Illinois passed away in his home on February 4th after a long bout with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Tao was born on February 5 1953 in Beijing, China. He came to this country in 1985. After earning a Master's Degree at The University of Iowa in 1987, he started teaching mathematics at Rock Valley College in 1995 which he enjoyed. He also received much fulfillment helping his students.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, He Lin of Rockford, daughter Lucy Lomeli, son-in-law Luis Lomeli, granddaughter Sophia and grandson Daniel all from Madison, Wisconsin; a brother, Zhi Guo from Orlando, Florida and a sister Xiaozhen from China. He was preceded in death by both parents
Tao was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Friends fondly remember his gracious hospitality entertaining at many gatherings at his home and for the many construction and remodeling projects he undertook at his home. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and was never too busy to assist a friend in need.
Tao donated his body for medical research in lieu of a funeral. By doing so, he wanted to give other people a chance for better diagnosis treatment and longer life.
The family offers special thanks to the Care Team at Heartland Hospice of Rockford for their loving care and support during his final days and also his many friends and colleagues.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020