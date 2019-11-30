|
Tara Zickuhr Mufich 1946—2019
Tara Zickuhr Mufich, 73, of Rockford, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in her home. Born July 29, 1946 in Belvidere, IL. Tara was the daughter of Melvin and Margaret (Yerke) Zickuhr. She was the oldest child with a brother Randy and sister Marci. She was a 1964 graduate of Belvidere High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and a Master's degree from the University of Illinois. In 1970, Tara married Charles Mufich in Belvidere, IL. She raised 3 daughters, Monica, Meredith and Melanie. Tara taught at the Ability Center for several years. She also taught through the Regional Office of Education and later worked as a coordinator. Tara finished advising students as a counselor at Hononegah High School. After retirement, she worked as a school coach in Rockford District 205 and Rock Falls High School District 301. Tara was a lifelong bridge player. She played in various bridge groups in college. As she moved around in her early years of her marriage, Tara played bridge in various church groups. She and Chuck hosted marathon weekend tournaments. Tara was a long time member of the Bridge Center in Rockford, She served one the executive board for the Bridge Center. The points she won in various bridge tournaments earned her designation as Silver Life Master. Tara enjoyed sports and was an avid Bears fan. When her girls were younger she regularly played tennis and traveled to and won tennis tournaments. Her three daughters played club and high school soccer and volleyball and Tara could often be heard as a very vocal fan. She served for several years as the Tournament Director of the Watermelon Soccer Tournaments. These boys and girls events supported the Rockford United Soccer Club that brought hundreds of soccer players to Rockford each year. The light of Tara's life was the time she spent with family and especially her six grandchildren. She enjoyed vacationing in Wisconsin with family. Winter months brought family down to Florida. These activities and family events filled her with joy. Survivors include her husband, Charles; children, Monica Mufich, Meredith (Joe) Vukovic, and Melanie Mufich; grandchildren, Addison, Audrey, Dominic, Isabella, Juliana, and Charles James; sister, Marci Rewoldt; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Charmaine) Mufich and James Mufich; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mufich, Marilyn (Al) Tague, and Donna Mufich; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Randall Zickuhr. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois will continue at the church on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. until Service time at St Mark. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mark Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford Illinois with Pastor Mark Hagen officiating. Inurnment in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere., IL. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to the family for a fund to be established. Express online condolences at: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019