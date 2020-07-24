Tasha Kostantacos 1956—2020
Portsmouth, NH - Tasha Kostantacos passed away in Portsmouth NH on Tuesday July 21st, 2020. Born in Rockford Illinois in 1956 she was the daughter of Peter & Pauline Kostantacos. She left Illinois for Arizona to earn her undergraduate degree from ASU. She kept lifelong engagement with her Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Tasha worked in the high-tech industry with companies including SAS Institute, MicroStrategy and IBM where she led business teams that developed and implemented go-to-market strategies. Her career took her to Europe in 1988 and spent 15 years living in London, Heidelberg and Munich where she met her husband Norm. While in Europe Tasha earned her MBA at The London Business School.
Tasha loved to travel and in the mid-nineties made a trip around the world. Tasha and Norm were married in Grafton VT in 1997 and returned to the United states to live in Portsmouth, NH in 2002. Norm and Tasha loved having their nephews and other family members visit them here to enjoy the New Hampshire Seacoast.
Over the years Tasha has been involved with The First Tee program, elder care and manning our NH polling places on election days. She was also a supporter of the WGBH Educational Fund and the Scholarship fund of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.
Tasha is survived by her husband Norm Olsen; sister Angelique (David) Stuckey: Brothers: Chuck and Greg (Maria) Kostantacos; Nephews Alex Stuckey, Andrew (Emily) Stuckey, and Peter G Kostantacos; great niece and nephew Virginia and Peter Stuckey.
SERVICES: Due to the pandemic a virtual service will be arranged. To obtain the live stream link for the service please go to the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home website and Tasha's obituary page. http://www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com/
The live stream will begin at 11AM Boston time on Monday July 27th. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wentworth Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820 or St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr. Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel