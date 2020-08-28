1/1
Teckla Dorothy Schmidt
Teckla Dorothy Schmidt 1927—2020
Teckla Dorothy Schmidt, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Independence Village. Born November 16, 1927 in Loves Park to August and Dorthea (Molgaard) Borchmann. Teckla enjoyed skiing, boating, snowmobiling at Lake Kegonsa and gardening. She retired from Woodward Governor as Supervisor of Inspection after 29 years. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Clyde) DeKing, nieces, nephews, granddaughters: Cari (Vito) Abrego, Kirsten (Jay) Branstrom; great-grandchildren: Dustin (Megan), Cheyenne, Emma, Dane and Cole; best friend Judy Huffman. Teckla was predeceased by her parents, brothers: Sofus, Al, Tage, Augie and Pete; grandson Kelly; first husband Charles Dickens and second husband AJ Schmidt. A special thanks to all her friends at Independence Village, especially Lynda, Lisa and Corissa. No services are planned. Memorials can be sent to The American Heart Association. Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
