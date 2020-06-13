Ted A. Gober
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted A Gober 1951—2020
On Friday, June 5,2020, Ted Gober, loving husband and father of three children passed away at home.
Ted was born on November 25, 1951 in Rockford, Illinois.He married Catherine Lofgren on September14,1978. They raised two sons, Scott and Mark Lofgren and one daughter,Tamora (Gober) Taylor.
He is survived by his constant companion of 42 years, Catherine,his three children, six grandchildren, Miranda, Ian, Donald and Christian (Lofgren), Tripp and Bree (Taylor), two brothers,Scott and David, two sisters Kim Risley and Milissa Riggs, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral will be June 13, 2020 at Wickenburg Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Wittmann Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the Gober home at 21521 Hovey Ave, Wittmann, Arizona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory
187 No. Adams St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-2081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved