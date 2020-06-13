Ted A Gober 1951—2020

On Friday, June 5,2020, Ted Gober, loving husband and father of three children passed away at home.

Ted was born on November 25, 1951 in Rockford, Illinois.He married Catherine Lofgren on September14,1978. They raised two sons, Scott and Mark Lofgren and one daughter,Tamora (Gober) Taylor.

He is survived by his constant companion of 42 years, Catherine,his three children, six grandchildren, Miranda, Ian, Donald and Christian (Lofgren), Tripp and Bree (Taylor), two brothers,Scott and David, two sisters Kim Risley and Milissa Riggs, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral will be June 13, 2020 at Wickenburg Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Wittmann Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the Gober home at 21521 Hovey Ave, Wittmann, Arizona.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store