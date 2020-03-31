|
|
Ted J. Lindgren 1932—2020
Ted J. Lindgren, 88, of Rockford, IL passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Crimson Pointe Assisted Living Center. He was born to Jonas and Hulda (Pearson) Lindgren on March 6, 1932. A lifelong Rockford resident, he graduated from East High School, Class of 1949. Ted served in the United States Navy stationed in San Diego, CA. United in marriage to Bernice "Toots" Livingston, the love of his life, on December 19, 1953 in Rockford. Ted retired from Dohrn Transfer/Hall's Motor Freight and was a member of Teamsters Local #325 and American Legion. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, so pleased to see them win the 2016 World Series, and NASCAR race fan. Ted was a laid back, easy going guy. To his family, he was their plumber, electrician, auto mechanic, carpenter, handyman and more, in addition to being a loving husband, father, and Papa. Survived by son, David (Jenny) Lindgren of Winnebago, IL and their children, Ted "TJ" (Hanna) Lindgren of Colorado Springs, CO, Allison Lindgren of Milwaukee, WI, Spencer Lindgren of Indianapolis, IN, and daughter, Suzanne Yttrie and her daughter Dawn Yttrie both of Rockford and special sister-in-law Joan Schwanke. Also survived by sisters-in-law Susan Moore and Patty Meiers and brother-in-law Holly Livingston, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, neighbors, and many friends at Cherry Valley Café. Preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Bernice "Toots" Lindgren on October 18, 1996, and special cousin Louise Humpal. The family would like to thank his longtime friend Ron Cropp for his continual visits and the staffs of Crimson Pointe and Heartland Hospice. Memorials can be made in Ted's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3 in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020