|
|
Ted L. Clyde 1955—2019
Ted L. Clyde, 63, of Loves Park, died April 15, 2019 in his home. Born April 27, 1955 in Woodstock, IL; son of Theodore John and Ina May (Good) Clyde. Married Tianna Lori Saeger on October 28, 2010. Ted worked for 25 years in construction. He enjoyed golfing and music, and back in the day was a singer in a few bands.
Survivors include his wife Tianna, sons Ted R. (Rebecca) Clyde, Billy Clyde, and Zach Swanson; daughters Jessica Swanson and Bailey (Derrick Watson) O'Donnell; granddaughters Victoria and Freyja Tish; brother Jeff (Leslie) Clyde; brother-in-law Ross Wirth; Goddaughter Lindsay (Gary) Descher; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, and sister Valerie Jean Wirth.
A Celebration of Life will be Noon to 4 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Neighbor's Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019