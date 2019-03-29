|
Teresa Apsey 1952—2019
Teresa Louise Apsey, 66, of Winnebago, IL, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:30pm on Monday, April 1, as well as Tuesday from 9:30am until the service, all in the funeral home. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary, share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
