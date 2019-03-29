Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Teresa Apsey
Teresa Apsey Obituary
Teresa Apsey 1952—2019
Teresa Louise Apsey, 66, of Winnebago, IL, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:30pm on Monday, April 1, as well as Tuesday from 9:30am until the service, all in the funeral home. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary, share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
