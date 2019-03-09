|
|
Teresa Huey 1961—2019
Teresa D. "Mother Teresa" Huey, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 5, 2019. She was born June 10, 1961 in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of Jay Vester and Sara Huey; being raised by Laura Sharpe and James "Caddy" Hall. Teresa lived in Rockford 53 years coming from Charlotte. She was employed as a mental health technician 2 over 24 years by Singer Mental Health Center. She attended Auburn High School.
Teresa leaves to cherish many loving memories, her mother Laura Sharpe; sister, Monica Huey; niece, La'Kesha Huey and nephew, Jerry Huey; a host of great nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and companion of many years, Larry Kizart.
Memorial services will be held 1:00p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Doors will be open from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019