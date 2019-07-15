Home

Terese "Teri" Lynn Nelson 1950—2019
Terese "Teri" Lynn Nelson, 69, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Monday, June 17th. There will be a visitation at 10:00 am, until the time of the Memorial service at 11:00 on Saturday, July 20th at Central Christian Church in Rockford.
Teri was born on January 14, 1950. She enjoyed reading scriptures, cooking, antiques, family reunions, and the Chicago Cubs. She was regularly involved in volunteer work, church choir, and children ministries.
Teri is survived by her husband Rollin, children Scott & Kynda, Jeff & Emi, and grandchildren Abi, Jericho, Canaan, Micah, Caleb and Cambria. She is preceded by her daughter Amy.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be sent to Rollin Nelson, 683 Century Lane, Winter Haven, FL 33881. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Lord Jesus, family, and friends.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 15 to July 20, 2019
