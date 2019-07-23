|
|
Terrence M. Miller 1938—2019
Terrence M. Miller, 80, of Roscoe, IL, loving husband and father of 4, passed away in his home, on July 21, 2019. Terry was born October 27, 1938 in Rockford to Russell and Marie Miller, graduated from West High School in 1956, and served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Johnson in 1964 and raised their 4 children. Terry loved his church family at Morningstar Church where he was a member and served for over 15 years. He worked and retired from Chrysler Corp, where he was employed for over 30 years.
Predeceased by his parents, his brother Jack, sister Vicki Johnson, and son Monty. He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Wade (Sue), Melinda (John) Cygnor, and Jess (Natalie); grandchildren, Guy, Amber, Ashley (Brock), Eric, Callista (David) and Wyatt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Morningstar Church, 5500 Newburg Rd, Rockford, IL 61108 with a visitation to be held at 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Morningstar Church.
Terry was devoted to Jesus, his church, and his family until the day the Lord called him home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019