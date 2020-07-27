1/
Terri Anderson
1955 - 2020
Terri L. Anderson, Owner of East State Antique Mall, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on July 3rd, 2020 in Rockford, IL. Born on February 28, 1955 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Merton D. Simmons and Elaine L. Simmons (Wendorf). Survived by her daughter Andrea (Mohammed) Kuntz and Son David (Jessica) Leonard. Her precious grandchildren Jasmine (Griselda) Mendoza, David Leonard, Mariah Carter, Lincoln Thomas Leonard. Bonus Mother Karen M. Simmons. Special friends Judy & Dennis Luinstra and Family. Her East State Antique Mall Family & Her Mobil Family.
Predeceased by her parents, grandparents, daughter (Misty), husband (Charles T. Anderson), brothers, aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Life is Thursday July 30th 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 at The Hidden Aerie 116 N. Locust Street, Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to 5411 East State Street Rockford IL 61108

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Hidden Aerie
July 27, 2020
want to say how sorry I am for the loss of a good women.To the family prayers and healing thoughts.Terri will greatly be missed by many.R.I.P Terri.
peggy&jerry sanders
Friend
