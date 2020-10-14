Terri L. Smith 1957—2020

Terri L. Smith of Lindenwood, IL died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL after a short battle with cancer.

Terri was born December 29, 1957 at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Alexandria, VA to Gary and Mary (Rutledge) Oloffson.

Terri is survived by her parents; her very special friend, Gary Hall; her son, Timothy (Sheena) Smith; granddaughter, Victoria Smith; grandson, Kilian Smith; her sisters, Andrea (James) Nelson and Lisa (Robert) Grush; nieces, Kailey Nelson and Katie Nelson; nephews, Cole Grush and Jacob Grush; great-nieces, Charlotte Nelson and Rosalie Nelson; her "adopted" family Jayson and Christy Buse, their children Branden (Aaliyah & Parker), Lindsey (Tristan), Kaleb, and Tyler; and her beloved dog, Nala.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and a nephew, Stefan J. Nelson.

Terri worked as a cosmetologist for many years and most recently at Great Clips in Rochelle. She loved doing hair, living on the farm and riding in the combine during harvest time. She loved spending time with her family, Gary and his family, and their beloved dog, Nala. She cherished times spent in Minnesota with her cousins and rooted for the Minnesota Vikings. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers, loved her Jeep, her large Marilyn Monroe collection and had a love for flamingos. Fall and Halloween were her favorite time of year.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Stateline Cremations in Loves Park, IL.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Special Thank You to the wonderful, caring staff who loved and cared for Terri at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon....you are all graciously appreciated!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store