Terri Yvonne Bloomingdale 6/7/1950—9/17/2019
Terri Y. Bloomingdale passed away September 17, 2019 from a long term illness in Harlingen, TX. She was born June 7, 1950 in Seattle, WA but she moved to Anchorage, AK when she was 6 months old. She married her husband of 51 years, Dennis Bloomingdale, in June of 1968. They moved to Illinois the next month where they would raise 7 children. She worked as a KMART Pharmacy Technician, then taught Microwave and Convection Cooking at Sears & Rock Valley College. She later graduated from UCLA as a Certified Lactation Consultant. Terri worked as a Lactation Consultant for Swedish American Hospital, Swedish American Home Health, and as an independent consultant. She retired in 1996, but continued to help give loving advice to new moms. Surviving relatives include her husband: Dennis Bloomingdale, brother: Kevin (Peggy) McQuaid, children: Denise Muniz, Denae (Jason) Reeves, Devin (Rachel) Bloomingdale, Denett Bloomingdale, Destin (Amanda) Bloomingdale, Deric (Nora) Bloomingdale, grandchildren: Carlitos, Gabriela, Isabel, Austyn, Autumn, Kiersten, Makayla, Kevin, Michael, Katie, Abigail, Payton, Milo, Landon, Jude, Maisie, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents: Yvonne & Bob McQuaid, sister: Karen Hess, son: Denis Bloomingdale.
A Celebration of Life for Terri Yvonne Bloomingdale will be held October 19, 2019, 12pm-3pm at Beauvais Center of St. James Church in Rockford, IL.
