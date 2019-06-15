|
Terry C. Houghton 1956—2019
Terry C. Houghton, 62, of Davis, IL passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born November 21, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of George and Lucille (Dennis) Houghton. Terry graduated from West High School. He went on to work 20+ years as an operations manager with the Rockford Mass Transit District. Terry liked to be active and always had a project. He enjoyed working on cars, the outdoors, especially fishing, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Terry was a caring man and always willing to help anyone. Most of all Terry loved the time he spent with his family. He will be forever remembered as a loving father, husband, grandpa, papa, brother, uncle and friend.
Survived by his children, Jennifer (Shannon) Carroll and Terry C. (Lynn) Houghton II; wife, Trudy Houghton; grandchildren, Will, Wade, MacKenzie, Courtney, Hailey, Eric, Corbin and Peyton; siblings, Gary (Carol) Houghton, Diane (Jerry) Swanson, Loretta (Steve) Conti and George (Sue) Houghton; uncle, Duane Houghton. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Janice Kirchner.
Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be from 3:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorial to be established. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019