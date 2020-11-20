Terry D. Carlson 1943—2020
A man of great faith and generosity!
Terry D. Carlson, 77, of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Terry was born on June 5, 1943. Terry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he and his wife Louise were married for 55 years.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life at Temple Baptist Church at a later date. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com
.