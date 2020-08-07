Terry Grayned 1959—2020Terry Grayned, 60 departed this life on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 in Chicago at Loyola Medical University with his daughters, by his side born November 2nd,1959 in Rockford, Illinois to John Paul Harrington and Barbara Grayned Triplett.He leaves to cherish his daughters, Tierra and Bianca Harrington, Willquil and Janea Flemming; Sisters, Johnene Richardson Sheila Triplett, Debra Triplett, Michelle Triplett, and Sandy Triplett; brother, Paul Stokes; Grand daughters Tearri Sherod and Jai'Moni Pearson; Grandsons, Jason and Jayden Gagliano and Christian Turner.Predeceased by his wife, Betty Rockett Grayned; grandparents, his mother Barbara Grayned Triplett and father, John Paul Harrington; sister, Carolyn Brewer; Grandson Tashawnbe Lottie Jr. and Nephew, Jowayne Richardson.Visitation will be held 10 -12pm Monday, August 08, 2020 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth Street with services at 12 noon.