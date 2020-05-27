|
|
Terry Lee Wauchope 1943—2020
Terry Lee Wauchope, age 77, passed into glory on Thursday, May 21st. He spent his last hours with every member of his beloved family while listening to his favorite gospel music. Terry was born in Elgin, IL to Robert and Irene Wauchope for whom he faithfully loved and cared. He was a proud alumnus of Elgin High School and loved to sing their fight song to his children whom he sent to rival Larkin. He served for six years in the Army National Guard. Terry worked hard for 43 years at Armin Tool & Mfg where his children joined him and saw his dedication. He was a long time servant and leader at Elgin Bible Church. Terry will be remembered as a man who loved his family fiercely with commitment and dedication, always sacrificing to provide for them. In 1968 he married his loving wife of 52 years Candy, for whom he loved to buy yellow roses. They raised 4 children who love and serve the Lord and brought four wonderful spouses into the family. Kristene & Dean, Timothy & Lisa, Robert & Laura, and Andrew & Amanda. Terry also had two honorary sons, Paul Bundschuh and Steve Missele. He will miss watching his beautiful grandchildren and greatgrandchildren Richard & Emily, Brooke, TJ, Elizabeth, Tyler, Rose, Daniel, Caleb, Knox, Elinor, Noah, and Evelyn walk with God and love one another. Terry is survived by his Uncle Wally, his
brother Gary, his dear brother Bruce for whom he cared and provided, and other extended family.
Terry was always a servant who was often called upon to lead. He walked with humility and worked hard until the job was done right since everything was about serving Jesus and his family. He would rather clean a toilet than receive applause. Terry was reliable, constant, and wise. He was the one you wanted next to you in the foxhole. His laugh was hard earned but contagious.
Terry was a dedicated customer of Al's Creamery, Coca-Cola, and the Gaither Vocal Band; they will need your support to survive. Terry loved to collect coins and was always on the lookout for rocks and seashells, whether it was legal or not. He loved the lakes of the northwoods and the
beaches of Florida and was always ready to pull a fish out of the water. He loved black coffee in the morning, building winning Pinewood Derby cars, rhubarb desserts, and sharing his snacks with his grandchildren. Always a proud left-hander he played softball into his late sixties and preferred the days of metal spikes. Late in his battle with Alzheimers, he took a few odd turns like enjoying White Castle sliders and sharing whatever was on his mind. But his life long battle continued against taking shortcuts, cooked vegetables, loud eaters, and weeds or sticks in his yard.
We ask you to celebrate his life with us by raising a Coca-Cola tribute and sharing a Terry memory with those you love. A memorial service will be held later this year. You can help Terry continue to love and serve his family by donating to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020