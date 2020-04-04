|
|
Terry Lynn Groncki 1953—2020
On April 4, 2020 at her home in Emerald Isle, NC Terry Lynn Groncki's life was cut short by pancreatic cancer. Terry was born on November 17, 1953 in Rockford, Illinois to Lemuel and Bonnie (Church) Hildreth. Terry graduated from Guilford High School Class of 1971 and St. Anthony School of Nursing Class of 1973. On July 27, 1974 Terry Hildreth and Michael Groncki were united in marriage at Christ United Methodist Church in Rockford, IL. Terry spent her career in several nursing positions retiring from Rockford Memorial Hospital in 2013. Following her retirement Mike and Terry moved from Roscoe, IL to Emerald Isle, NC. Terry enjoyed baking, knitting, gardening, traveling to Costa Rica and walking the beaches of North Carolina however her favorite activity was playing with her grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Claire, Owen and Elise who will miss her immensely. Terry is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Groncki, daughter Elizabeth Groncki-Boger (Shane Boger) and their children Claire and Elise of Rockton, IL, daughter Jessica Gorski (Marc Gorski) and their children Gwendolyn and Owen of Hampstead, NC, mother Bonnie Rozelle of Chandler, AZ and sister Jackie Hildreth of Chandler, AZ. Terry was predeceased by her father Lemuel Hildreth, step-father Carl Rozelle and in-laws Edmund and Nellie Groncki. In lieu of flowers donations to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org) or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). Upon Terry's request a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020