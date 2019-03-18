Terry Wickler 1945—2019

Terry Wickler, 74, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his daughter and loving friends, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on January 20, 1945 in Freeport, IL to Clyde Wickler and Margaret (Kubatzke) Wickler-Hayenga. Terry married his loving wife, the late Linda Wickler, on July 9, 1966 in Freeport IL. Terry was a 1963 graduate of Shannon High School and proudly served his country with the United States Airforce from 1966-1970. Terry was a valued superintendent at the Belvidere Waste Water Treatment Plant from 1978 to 2015. He was a Boy Scout leader for 6 years and a member of the American Legion Post 77. Terry thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grand-children.

Terry will be dearly missed by his daughter, Rachel (Michael) Toth; son, Robert (Heather) Wickler; brothers, Kelly (Debra) Hayenga, Kevin (Vicki) Hayenga; grandchildren, Stacy Toth, Paul Toth, Daniel Wickler, Autumn Wickler as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; mother, Margaret Hayenga; father, Clyde Wickler and step-father Wilbur Hayenga.

Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 77.