Theda L. Gregory 1924—2019
Theda Louise Gregory, 94, of Rockford died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in her home. Born December 4, 1924, in Mayfield, MO, the daughter of Leander James and Mildred Mae (Hueter) Wooldridge. Married Lewis Dale Gregory on January 9, 1948, in Bloomfield, MO. Member of North Park Church of Christ. Survivors include her children, Marty (Mary) Gregory, Stan (Gloria) Gregory, Cheryl Baker and Linda Kellett; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, all loving family and friends. Predeceased by parents; husband; grandson, Danny Braun; sister, Florene Davis; and brother, Stanley Wooldridge. Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and to her church family for their prayers.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, in North Park Church of Christ, 7620 Elm Ave., Machesney Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Memorials to Helping Hands Pantry or the church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019