Thelma Louise Beard 1926—2019
Thelma Beard, age 92, died peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019.
She is survived by her children Marva L. Richardson (Isaiah-Deceased), Alyce Beard, Ernest Beard (Glendalen, Richard Beard (Denise), Laura Lark (Mickey), Antonio Beard, David Beard (Melissa-Deceased) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis "Scotty" Scott, and her sons Eric Beard and Gregory Beard.
Service to commemorate Thelma's life will be at 2:30pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 3645 W. Riverside Blvd., in Rockford. Visitation from 2pm until time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019