|
|
Thelma V. Wonder 1933—2019
Thelma V. Wonder, 86 passed away October 24, 2019 at her daughters home. She was born July 10, 1933 to Clarence and Alta Miller. She married Frank Wonder July 20, 1951. They loved to travel to Florida for winters.
Thelma is Survived by her children; Judy (Dave) Toney, Dan (Joyce) Wonder, Kelly (Kris) Kearney, and Penny Owens. She is also survived by grandchildren Brandan, Dustin, Heather, Shawnta, Cory, Destiny, Honey, Jessica, Jennifer, Jason, and Judi. Great grandchildren, Makayla, Dakota, Tayden, Alonah, and sister; Dorothy Drummond.
She is predeceased by her loving husband; Frank and siblings; Betty Nelson and Clarence Miller Jr.
A funeral service for Thelma is scheduled for Monday, October 28, at 10 AM at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 W. State St. Rockford IL. 61102 A visitation will be held at 9AM until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019