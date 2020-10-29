Theodore (Ted) C. Klint 1945—2020
Theodore (Ted) Klint.
March 19, 1945 – October 24, 2020
Ted was born March 19, 1945 to Bernard (Barney) and Grace Klint and big brother Jim. He attended Highland elementary, Lincoln Junior high school and East Rockford high school, graduating in 1963. While in high school, Ted was a member of the swim team and president of Dolphin Club. Ted went on to Drake University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism/Advertising. While at Drake Ted was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After graduation Ted served time in the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant with the rank of staff sergeant. Prior to joining the reserves, Ted also joined the family business, Nylint Toy Corporation. He worked in many departments before becoming President in 1985. While at Nylint he was on the Toy Manufacturers of America's credit committee and later on the board of directors. During that time Ted served on the board of The Boys and Girls Club of America, Colonial Bank and Riverside Community Bank in which he served as Chairman of the Board for 5 years. Ted's proudest achievement was that of starting Benjamin and His Heavenly Playmates against SIDS, a non-profit raising both local and nationally for the fight against Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Upon the selling of Nylint, Ted joined Pen Stewart in the ownership of Sturtevant's Menswear where he continued to be involved with his son Jason until his passing. Ted's love of life was only surpassed by his love for his children, Sarah, Jason, and Hannah, his grandchild Ashton, and his wife Teri. Ted will always be grateful to Young Life for bringing his God into his heart and life. He is survived by his wife, Teri; children, Sarah (Jon) Frankel, Jason Klint (Kaitlin Kretz), Hannah Klint; grandson, Ashton Frankel; sisters in law, Kris Klint and Julie Shaw, niece, Karin (Jim) Riley; and nephew Erik Klint. Also survived by numerous friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Bernard and Grace Klint, and brother and best friend; Jim Klint.
Walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave, Rockford followed by a private funeral service. A Celebration of life is planned for Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Ted to Young Life at Heartland Community Church, 1280 South Alpine Rd, Rockford IL, 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
