Theodore "Ryan" Chabucos


1973 - 2019
Theodore "Ryan" Chabucos, 46, of Rockford, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Survivors include his daughter, Paige Chabucos; parents, Nick and Deborah Chabucos; sister, Audra (Mike) Humy; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and cousins. Predeceased by grandparents; George and Phyllis Chabucos, Robert and Norma Daniels.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park 61111, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Paige Chabucos. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
