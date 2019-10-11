|
|
Theodore M. Momaly 1939—2019
Theodore Michael Momaly, 79, of Buckeye, AZ, passed away on October 3, 2019. Ted was born December 21, 1939 in Rockford. He graduated from East High School in 1957. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. Ted joined his family owned business, Treasure Shop Florist. He ran the business with his wife, Diane. They sold it in 2010 and retired. He is survived by his wife, Diane of 57 years; two sons, Marty Momaly of Scottsdale, AZ and Scott Momaly of Buckeye, AZ; granddaughter, Ashlee (Steve) Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Paislee; sister, Susie McKasson; brother-in-laws, Mike Mills, Ric (Cathy) Mills, and Terry (Kate) Mills; and sister-in-laws, Pam (Terry) Hodges and Penny (Doug) Wendling. Predeceased by his sister-in-law, Pat Long.
Services will be held at a later date with interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019