Theodore Swanson 2020
Theodore Kelly Swanson, 74, of Sarona and formerly of Rockford, IL died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield. He was born to Kelly and Marjorie Swanson.
He was married in on February 10, 1970 to Eileen Tanski who preceded him in death on August 22, 2004.
He is survived by nieces: Torrey, Meggin and Sue; dear friend, Michael Zaker. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eileen and brother, Steven.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2020