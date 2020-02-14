Home

Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
(651) 388-3343
Theresa Bannen


1928 - 2020
Theresa Bannen Obituary
Theresa Bannen 1928—2020
Theresa Bannen, 91, of Red Wing, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Potter Ridge Assisted Living Community. She was born on July 29, 1928 in Rockford, Ill. to Frank and Frances (Tomenellie) Ginestra, graduated from high school, married Hugh Bannen and raised three daughters. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Cross of Marshallville, OH, Kelly (Larry) Hubbell of Vashon, WA and Robbi (Ted Fisher) Bannen of Stockholm, WI; one brother, Frank (Mary Lou) Ginestra of Rockton, IL; one niece, Nancy (Eric) Ruescher; one nephew, Michael Ginestra; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents. Theresa will have a graveside service in Rockford, Illinois at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
